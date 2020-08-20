Essential workers before seniors, says epidemiologist suggesting B.C. rethink its vaccine rollout plan

With the B.C. government's vaccine rollout plan now underway, an expert in virus modelling says there may be a better way to protect more people faster.

The B.C. government plans to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 starting with the most elderly and working its way down to younger age groups.

But Caroline Colijn, a COVID-19 modeller and mathematics professor at Simon Fraser University, says the province should be prioritizing essential workers — people who have to have contact with others while on the job — over seniors when it comes to getting a shot.

"By protecting those people in the communities around [seniors] who have to have contact, you actually reduce the exposure in the elderly themselves," said Colijn, speaking Tuesday morning on CBC's The Early Edition.

"You can end up protecting more people per vaccine dose by vaccinating people at risk of exposure and transmission, because it stops the chain before they take off," she added.

Why now?

Colijn said this approach is plausible for B.C. right now because case numbers are holding somewhat steady.

"If we had really high transmission, so that people were going to be kind of exposed anyway, then it becomes better to vaccinate the oldest first," said Colijn.

B.C. recorded 1,428 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths over the past three days. Colijn defined high transmission as tens of thousands of cases a day.

SFU professor and COVID-19 modeller Caroline Colijn seen here in 2017 receiving the Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematics for Infection, Evolution and Public Health, says time is of the essence with variants of the virus on the rise. (Twitter/@CIHR_IRSC)

However, Colijn is worried about newly circulating variants of the virus in Canada, saying research on the B117 variant from the United Kingdom shows the variant is "very transmissible" and that if it takes off in B.C. it could have devastating consequences.

It was a concerning weekend on the COVID-19 front as health officials confirmed seven exposures of the B117 coronavirus variant at Lower Mainland schools.

But in a news conference Monday, Deputy Provincial Health Officer Reka Gustafson's message was to stay the course.

"There is no indication right now that in British Columbia we need to change our approach," said Gustafson, responding to a question about testing protocols.

Colijn suggests the province start vaccinating essential workers now to get ahead of what could be a spike in cases because of these variants.

"If we don't vaccinate transmitters, or people at risk of exposure and transmitting to others, then we're not going to be as robust and we're going to have to use other measures like lockdowns to control higher transmission variants."

LISTEN | Caroline Colijn explains why she wants the B.C. government to change its vaccine rollout plan: