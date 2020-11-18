Retail Council of Canada urges B.C. to make masks mandatory

The Retail Council of Canada is urging the province to make masks mandatory for all indoor public places in B.C.

The council says the health and safety of retail workers and customers is put at risk when shoppers refuse to wear masks in stores.

"It will greatly help retail workers and store owners who experience aggressive behaviour from customers not wishing to wear face coverings," said the Retail Council of Canada's president and CEO Diane Brisebois.

The province currently asks B.C. retailers to include masks as part of their COVID-19 workplace safety plan — and to have signs asking customers to wear masks for public safety.

Health officer resists calls

But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she will continue to resist calls for a mandatory mask order. Henry says it will remain the responsibility of businesses, community services and transportation providers to implement rules on face coverings.

In B.C., masks are already mandatory in many indoor public spaces, including on public transit, BC Ferries, many grocery stores and other businesses.

"The mask mandate is not something that in and of itself has made a difference in terms of transmission," Henry said.

She says WorkSafeBC will also be reviewing the safety plans of businesses, particularly those with high traffic areas that pose the greatest risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The Public Health Agency of Canada does not mandate but recommends wearing a non-medical mask or face covering in public places like retail shopping areas, especially crowded ones where physical distancing isn't always possible.

Regional chambers of commerce echo the retail council's call for a provincial mask mandate on shoppers, saying it would relieve retailers from the awkward position of asking customers to cover up.

"Most predominantly, part-time staff members [of retail businesses] are being exposed to angry people who do not want to wear a mask," Todd Corrigall, the CEO of the Prince George Chamber of Commerce, told Carolina de Ryk, host of CBC's Daybreak North.

"All you have to say is masks are mandatory by the province, and we watch over each other if people are not doing the right thing," said Anita Huberman, the CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

Tap the link below to listen to Todd Corrigall's interview on Daybreak North:

Daybreak North 6:11 Why businesses want a provincial mask mandate Dr. Bonnie Henry says it's up to businesses to enforce mask orders, but business groups say they need more provincial support.

The council says — while the federal government has not made masks mandatory — some provinces, like Quebec and Ontario have, and for health and safety reasons B.C. should do the same.

"We urgently ask British Columbia to follow suit as a means of protecting those that work in retail," said Brisebois.

The Retail Council of Canada represents 21,000 retail businesses across B.C.