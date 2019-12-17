Man has restitution reduced in case of crystal-meth-fuelled tractor-trailer chase

David Chappell's six-month crime spree in 2017 ended in a dramatic, crystal-meth fuelled crash as Chappell rolled the tractor-trailer he had stolen at fake gunpoint down an embankment on the side of a highway while attempting to evade arrest.

In 2019, Chappell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years and six months for various offences.

He was also handed a restitution order to pay more than $200,000 to the insurer of the damaged tractor-trailer and its cargo.

But in a B.C. Court of Appeal decision released Jan. 24, Justice Mary Saunders dropped the amount to $6,500 payable to the owner of the tractor-trailer because Chappell never would have been able to reasonably pay the original amount.

During the first trial, the Crown asked that the restitution order "be standalone and not form part of the sentences, but would be out there in the event that Mr. Chappell ever wins the lottery," wrote Saunders in her decision.

The judge found the sum would burden Chappell indefinitely and make rehabilitation more difficult once he is released from custody. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The Crown also pointed out that Chappell's past earnings in Alberta's oil and gas industry were significant.

She said that there was never any discussion between the Crown and the court about "the ability of Mr. Chappell to satisfy the orders."

Chappell argued in his appeal that the court erred in failing to consider his ability to pay.

"The Crown failed to lay the groundwork for the order by establishing in some fashion that payment was more than a pipe dream," Chappell argued.

Saunders agreed and also found the sum would burden him indefinitely and make rehabilitation more difficult once he is released from custody.

During his crime spree, Chappell also damaged his lover's windshield, which garnered him a separate restitution order of almost $500. He did not appeal that sum.