Restaurant defying COVID-19 health order closure facing daily $100 fine

A Hope, B.C., restaurant where the owner refuses to check the vaccine passports of patrons was open for business as usual Thursday night in defiance of a closure order.

Rolly's Restaurant was served notice its business licence had been suspended effective 1:30 p.m. PT Thursday.

But when CBC News called Rolly's that night, staff said the owner was too busy with customers to come to the phone.

The chief administrative officer in Hope said Rolly's Restaurant will be fined $100 per day, every day they continue to operate.

John Fortoloczky said the restaurant's business licence has been suspended for six months, and the term could be extended.

Fraser Health ordered the closure after receiving complaints about Rolly's in the past few weeks.

The health authority said it contacted the owners to educate them about the province-wide public health order requiring restaurants to check B.C. vaccine cards and only allow in people who have been vaccinated.

Fraser Health said it will drop the order if the restaurant confirms it will comply with the order.