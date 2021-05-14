Residents, school evacuated after gardener unearths explosives in Duncan, B.C.

Some residents and students of Duncan B.C. have been ordered to temporarily leave the area after 'historically stored' explosives were found on a property by a person out gardening.

Residents near a property on Auchinachie Road were asked to leave their residences — and students and staff at nearby Mt. Prevost Middle school were relocated to a nearby soccer field as specialized members of the explosive disposal unit examined the situation.

"We're currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but these explosives appear to have been historically stored where they were found, but that is still to be determined" said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Police say the person who unearthed the explosives left the scene immediately and contacted RCMP.

The investigation is expected to last several hours as the explosives unit determines how to safely proceed, RCMP said.

People are cautioned to avoid the area until further notice.