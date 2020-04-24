Residents ordered to evacuate homes west of Prince George as flood risk rises
Residents of 40 properties along the Chilako River in central B.C. have been ordered to evacuate because of flood risk.
40 properties in Upper Mud Road area affected by order from Regional District of Fraser-Fort George
The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George issued the evacuation order Thursday evening for people who live in the Upper Mud River Road area, located about 25 kilometres west of Prince George.
Those affected have been told to leave their homes immediately. Emergency accommodations are being provided at two hotels in Prince George.
