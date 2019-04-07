Residents displaced after explosion in Surrey townhouse
Officials are still trying to confirm the cause of an explosion that resulted in a fire at a residence in the 15200 block of 105th Avenue in Surrey, BC
Explosion triggered fire on the 15200 block of 105th Avenue
RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed an explosion at a Surrey townhouse on Saturday afternoon to come forward.
Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion and fire at a residence in the 15200 block of 105th Avenue just after 12:05 p.m. PT.
According to police, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the explosion damaged the home.
A structural engineer has been called to determine when residents and investigators can safely enter the building.
Three people were in the residence at the time of the explosion, but were able to get out uninjured.
Surrey RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the explosion to call them at 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers.
