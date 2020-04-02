Residents at care homes in Burnaby and Mission test positive for COVID-19

Three residents at a pair of long-term care homes in Burnaby and Mission, B.C., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Fraser Health has confirmed.

One resident at the Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby and two residents at Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence in Mission are now in self-isolation in their homes after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials with Fraser Health say they're working with staff at both facilities to identify anyone who might have been exposed.

Only essential visitors are now allowed at either home, movement of staff and residents has been restricted, cleaning has been enhanced and staff and residents are being screened twice a day, according to the health authority.

B.C. has now recorded outbreaks at a total of 21 long-term care facilities in the province. The most severe are at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver and Haro Park Centre in Vancouver.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.