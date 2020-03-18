Resident tests positive for Covid-19 at Vancouver residential care home
Visitor restrictions are in place at the facility
Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed that a resident at Haro Park Centre in Vancouver has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Haro Park Centre is a living facility that provides independent housing, assisted living and residential care.
Vancouver Coastal Health says outbreak control measures are in place at the facility and staff are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.
Many of the people living at Haro Park have underlying health issues, like Thomas Moore, 60, who is awaiting a heart transplant.
"It bothers me a lot," he said. "It's been on my mind quite a lot because I'm concerned about the people who live here and are in failing health."
Moore has lived at Haro Park for two years.
It [COVID-19] caught on here, I imagine it would be devastating to the community," said Moore.
Visitor restrictions are also in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any other illnesses.
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday a public health emergency after 83 new cases were confirmed and three more people died in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 186 and the total number of deaths to seven.
With files from Yvette Brend
