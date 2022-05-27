Researchers confirm new J pod calf to be female

A calf born to a critically endangered pod of killer whales off the northwest coast of British Columbia has been confirmed to be female by researchers.

The Washington state-based Center for Whale Research confirmed in an online post that J59, the first calf born to the J pod, is a female.

According to the post, researchers were able to confirm the calf's sex via aerial observation, in which they were able to snap pictures of the calf's underside.

The center says having another female is good for the population among the J, K and L pods, as they are "largely limited by the number of reproductively aged females."

The post then says the center hopes J59 can reach maturity and "contribute to future generations of southern residents."

However, the center warns mortality among new orca calves is very high and, as of January, there were only 73 orcas remaining in the three pods.

The calf is the first born to the J pod since September 2020, and was first spotted travelling with her mother, J37, in apparently good health on March 1.

She's joined by a calf in the nearby K pod, which was the first calf to be born to the pod since 2011.