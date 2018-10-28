Rescuers praise hiker's preparedness after rescue on Indian Arm

Search and rescue volunteers are praising a hiker's preparedness, saying his meticulous planning led them to him after he became injured hiking on Indian Arm.

Michael Coyle with Coquitlam Search and Rescue (SAR) said it received a call Saturday afternoon about a hiker who was planning a seven-day solo trip along the head of Indian arm, but became injured one day into the trip.

Coquitlam SAR, North Shore Search and Rescue and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 2 all responded, and the hiker was eventually spotted by a helicopter.

He was escorted down by rescuers, taken out by boat and reunited with his family, having suffered minor injuries.

Left trip plan

Coyle said the rescue stands out from others because the man left a comprehensive and detailed trip plan, which SAR groups recommend for anyone heading into remote areas.

"He did quite a good job, he had quite a good description of himself, his skills, the itinerary, the equipment and instructions for his wife," he said.

"The trip plan is a great thing to have. When somebody goes missing on a seven-day trip like this you go, where do we start searching?"

Coyle said SAR doesn't recommend people hike alone, but he recognizes it's a challenge many hikers enjoy.

"As a solo you're taking more risk, if something happens to you, there's no one who can go for help," he said.

"But this is quite a good outcome and we're quite impressed by the trip plan."