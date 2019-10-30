CBC British Columbia and SFU's City Program, which promotes citizen participation in civic issues, are taking Vancouver's annual trick-or-treat count provincewide this year.

Use this form to report the number of trick or treaters who came to your house.

Then, watch as a colour-coded marker appears on the map below.

To get an idea of how it works, you can view the results of the 2017 trick-or-treat count here.

The map will only start updating at 9 p.m. Halloween night.