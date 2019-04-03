Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

A group on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside says Indigenous women need to be included in leadership and decision-making positions in governments and other organizations if violence against women is going to stop.

It's one of 35 recommendations made in the Red Women Rising report released by the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.

The report is based on interviews with 113 Indigenous women and 15 non-Indigenous women.

Co-author Carol Muree Martin says the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which is expected to release its recommendations this month, will consider their report.

She says she hopes their report — which include personal stories of child apprehensions, lack of access to adequate housing and poverty, and other issues — contributes to an overhaul of existing laws to create a more just society.

Chief Stewart Philip presents the findings of a report on violence against indigenous women on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside April 4, 2019. (CBC/Chris Corday)

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the report is "timely," as it comes the day after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould, who is Indigenous, was ejected from the Liberal caucus.