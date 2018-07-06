Repeat offender on long-term supervision charged with sexual assault

A pedophile who was placed on long-term supervision after serving his prison sentence has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow offender while living at a community residential facility.

Raymond David Lindsay has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of breaching his supervision order.

According to court documents obtained by CBC, the 63-year-old had been living in a Lower Mainland community residential facility under tight supervision since March.

Shortly after he arrived, staff allegedly observed Lindsay touching another offender's leg while they were looking at video coverage of the facility.

"When staff interviewed the victim, the victim said the touching was unwanted and you had been previously asked to stop," the parole board document says.

"Your parole supervisor noted you targeted the victim two times and you sexually assaulted the victim on both occasions. You also take no responsibility and deflect blame to the victim."

'Especially vulnerable'

The parole board documents also note that the case did not involve a child, however the victim was "especially vulnerable and you started targeting and grooming the victim immediately upon the victims' arrival."

According to the parole board documents, Lindsay has an extensive criminal history with convictions for weapons, extortion assault and robbery.

In 1998, he sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl while staying with her family. In 2007, he was convicted of sexual interference after sexually touching a young girl while visiting her parents.

And in 2010, he was convicted of other sexual offences involving young victims.

"File information indicates you and your accomplice befriended the victims' families and then groomed the victims," the parole documents say.

Lindsay's long-term supervision order began in August 2017, after the end of his prison sentence. He was assessed as a high risk for sexual re-offending in 2014 by a psychologist who said his crimes appear related to thrill seeking.

Lindsay made a court appearance this week on the new charges. He is scheduled for an arraignment at the end of July. None of the charges have been proven in court.