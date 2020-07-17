Rental market 'softening' in Victoria while remaining steady in Kelowna

When it comes to the rental market in Victoria and Kelowna, it's a tale of two cities.

While the capital region has seen a "softening" market, the Okanagan has stayed steady.

"We are definitely seeing more on the market than I have ever seen at this time of year," said Claire Flewelling-Wyatt.

The managing broker for the property management division of Pemberton Homes in Victoria, Flewelling-Wyatt says the shift in the market is due to a number of factors, including a flood of Airbnbs transitioning to long-term rentals.

More properties and lower rental rates

"What we are seeing is there are more properties for rent and the rental rates are going down," she said.

Property management broker Claire Flewelling-Wyatt says she is seeing more stressed out clients who purchased investment properties expecting good rates of return. (CBC)

For now, Flewelling-Wyatt says, the softening market is manageable, but she worries about what the fall will bring with the slow return of international tourism, a drop in student rentals as universities move online and the eventual end of provincial and federal rent support.

"We are seeing a lot more stressed out clients where they expected to purchase an investment property and get a pretty decent rent. And those rents, we are just not able to get them," she said.

In Kelowna it's a different story.

'90 per cent plus occupancy'

"I see [rental] rates still going up somewhat right now instead of levelling off," said Sean Paulsen, owner of Associate Property Management.

The rental market in Kelowna has stayed steady despite the pandemic, due in part to a strong local tourism sector. (Andrew Glass/CBC)

With the arrival of hot summer weather and people from the Lower Mainland and Alberta looking for a vacation after the spring lockdown, local tourism has been booming.

"Most of our owners that stuck with their vacation rental business have had really great occupancy. We are talking 90 per cent plus occupancy," said Paulsen.

Student rentals remains uncertain

However, at least one area of similarity does exist between the rental market in Kelowna and Victoria — that is the uncertainty around student rentals.

"Student housing isn't great right now," Paulsen admits. "Owners have had a lot of cancellations for September. People who had committed to leases who were coming here, you know foreign students and stuff like that."

The silver lining, Paulsen says, is that most students have given adequate notice, and given the relative strength of the market otherwise, he's confident the units won't stay vacant for too long.

And while things are not nearly as rosy in Victoria, Flewelling-Wyatt is hopeful the downturn will be temporary.

"We are definitely going to experience a dip in our market, but I don't think it's going to be catastrophic," she said.

