Remote B.C. community of Klemtu granted $4.6M to transition from diesel power

The remote coastal community of Klemtu, B.C., has been granted $4.6 million to transition from diesel to hydroelectric power.

The Kitasoo/Xai'xais First Nation is receiving the funding through the province's Renewable Energy for Remote Communities (RERC) program to modernize the Baron Lake hydroelectric power facility.

Klemtu, which is only accessible by boat or plane, currently generates a significant amount of its power through diesel.

Kitasoo/Xai'xais Chief Councillor Roxanne Robinson said the upgrades will save money for the community, which will go toward a wastewater treatment plant, a larger water treatment facility, a new community hall and a new subdivision.

"We are proud to be able to transition into a greener, more environmentally friendly community and look forward to the new opportunities that this project will bring to our community," she said in a news release.

The upgrades are expected to reduce carbon emissions in Klemtu by about 11,160 tonnes over the hydropower facility's operating life, according to the province. Work is expected to begin this summer.

The RERC program is providing up to $16.5 million to remote communities to support renewable energy projects. The goal is to reduce provincewide diesel consumption for electricity in remote communities by 80 per cent before 2030.