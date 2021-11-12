Veteran takes to the skies in 1938 biplane for cenotaph flyover

For two-thirds of his life, Cpl. Peter Engensberger has been a part of Remembrance Day ceremonies. He's been boots on the ground, contributing in any and every way that he can.

This year, he flew.

"It was amazing," Engensberger said less than an hour after landing, still out of breath. "A little windy, and a little chilly, but absolutely wonderful."

Engensberger, who served 15 years with the Canadian Armed Forces, was the veteran chosen to ride along in the flyover during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Prince George, B.C., on Thursday.

Chris Baldwin, a local pilot, had offered the extra seat on his 1938 de Havilland Tiger Moth to a veteran in the community.

Baldwin and Engensberger, strangers born two months apart in the summer of 1964, met for the first time in the hangar at Prince George Airport just after 10 a.m. — Baldwin in his brown leather jacket, Engensberger in uniform with a row of medals pinned to his lapel.

They introduced themselves, readied the bright yellow plane and took off into clear skies at 10:45 a.m. With no walls around the open cockpit, the cool air — three degrees below zero — rushed past across an unobstructed view.

At 11:02 a.m., after two minutes of silence at Armistice, they soared over the city's cenotaph below.

"It's really mixed emotions on that one," Engensberger said of the moment.

"A bit of a relief from the stress of the day, but it's tough. Usually, I'm right down at the cenotaph and part of me wanted to be there and not in the plane," he continued.

"But doing the flypast was a different avenue to express honour to those who have sacrificed for our country and for the rest of us."

Pilot Chris Baldwin, left, and Cpl. Peter Engensberger before their flight on Baldwin's de Havilland Tiger Moth on Nov. 11. (CBC)

Cpl. Engensberger was 21 when he joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1985. A supply tech, he started his career at CFB Suffield, near Medicine Hat, Alta., before deploying to Lahr, Germany, for a four-year field tour. He served six months with a United Nations tour in Haiti and finished his career at CFB Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan.

He retired from the military in 2000.

Engensberger has been participating in Remembrance Day events since the year he joined the force.

This year was his first since losing his wife, Robin. She died five days short of their 31st wedding anniversary last December.

She would have loved to see him Thursday, he said.

"After 31 years of marriage, it would've been, 'Yeah, go ahead, get out of my hair,'" Engensberger joked before growing quiet.

"You know, she liked to see me enjoying myself and Remembrance Day is always a difficult day to get through, so something like this was ... I don't even know how to describe it," he said.

Plane used to train RAF pilots

First built in 1931, the Tiger Moth biplane was the primary training aircraft for the majority of pilots with the Royal Air Force in Britain during the Second World War. It was retired from military use in 1959 but is still used around the world by recreational pilots, like Baldwin, who bought his model with his friend and business partner in 2016.

Baldwin, who's been flying since the 1980s, uses the plane for recreation. He did another fight with a Second World War veteran in the community in 2017, flying straight to the his house.

"I'm happy to be able to help out that way and it's a totally different perspective than mine. It's awesome that we can do this and give somebody a nice day on an otherwise tough day," Baldwin said Thursday.

For Engensberger, it was "a once-in-a-lifetime" chance.

"It's not something I would go out on my own to go and do. So when I'm given an opportunity like that, you just can't say no, you have to jump in and do it," he said.