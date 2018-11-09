Where and when to take in Remembrance Day ceremonies in 22 B.C. municipalities

There are a variety of options across B.C. for those wishing to pay their respects at a Remembrance Day ceremony. Most municipalities in the province are holding events Nov. 11. Here are details on commemorations in 22 B.C. municipalities:

Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford will be supporting Branch 15 of the Royal Canadian Legion as it commemorates Canada's National Remembrance Day. The ceremony takes place at the cenotaph at Thunderbird Memorial Square off Veterans' Way on Sunday. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with the parade commencing at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend the post-ceremony reception at the Abbotsford Legion Branch 15.

Langley

Langley will be holding its ceremony at the Douglas Park Cenotaph at 20550 Douglas Crescent. The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m., and people are asked to arrive before that time. Douglas Crescent, between 204 and 206 Streets, will be closed, as well as Park Avenue. There will be no parking at Douglas Park that morning, so plan to park elsewhere in the downtown core or at the Timms Community Centre.

Chilliwack

The Remembrance Day procession in downtown Chilliwack will start at 10:30 a.m., and will be followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m., as the procession ends at the cenotaph by the Chilliwack Museum.

Fort Langley

Fort Langley has a several ceremonies happening throughout the community, all between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Aldergrove Legion, Branch 265, will have a procession at 10:45 a.m., beginning at 26607 Fraser Highway. The procession leaves Old Yale Road, turns onto 268 Street, then heads west on Fraser Highway to the Aldergrove Legion at 26607 Fraser Highway. It will then be followed by a ceremony at the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph at 10:50 a.m.

There will be another procession at the Fort Langley Cenotaph at 10:25 a.m. That procession leaves the west end of the Fort Langley Cemetery and proceeds along the roadways within the cemetery, past the graves of close to 300 veterans, before arriving at the cenotaph. The procession will be followed by a service at 10:40 a.m.

There will be another procession and ceremony at the Murrayville Cenotaph at 21405 44 Ave.. That procession begins at 10:30 a.m, followed by a ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

Poppies and wreaths will be laid on cenotaphs across the province. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Delta

In North Delta, there will be a ceremony at 10:40 a.m. at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza, at 11415 84 Ave. The ceremony will followed by a reception at the Delta Recreation Centre.

In South Delta, the Royal Canadian Legion Delta Branch 61 will host at procession at 10:15 a.m, running from the legion at 4896 Delta St. to the cenotaph at Memorial Park. The procession will be followed by a ceremony at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

Maple Ridge

In Maple Ridge, there will be a ceremony running from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Peace Park at 11900 224 St.

Mission

The Royal Canadian Legion Mission Branch will hold a procession beginning at École des Deux-Rives at 10:15 a.m. The ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Clarke Theatre, followed by a wreath laying of the cenotaph at 11:30 a.m.

New Westminster

The city will hold an outdoor service at the cenotaph located in front of city hall at 511 Royal Ave. The service will commence at 10:30 am. All members of the public are invited to attend, and there will be a wreath pick up from a tent on the front lawn of city hall beginning at 8 a.m.

The poppy became a symbol of remembrance following the grisly combat of the First World War. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

North Vancouver

The mayor and local veterans are inviting all to attend the Remembrance Day service and parade on Sunday at the Victoria Park Cenotaph. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a traditional Veteran's Parade.

Port Coquitlam

There will be an indoor ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Wilson Centre at 2150 Wilson Ave. followed by a cenotaph service in Veteran's Park at 2580 Shaughnessy St. at 11 a.m. Port Coquitlam's Remembrance Day services are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 133.

Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows ceremony will be held at Pitt Meadows Spirit Square, 12007 Harris Road, at 10:30 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m. The procession begins at 10:45 a.m. and includes a flyover by the Fraser Blues Flying Team at approximately 10:56 a.m. There will be a reception in the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, following the ceremony.

Port Moody

Port Moody is holding events all day long on Nov. 11.

Beginning with a non-denominational service at the Kyle Centre at 9:30 a.m., the service will be followed by a parade to the Arts Centre at 2425 Saint Johns St. at 10:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m at the Arts Centre monument.

Then, there will be various musical performances at the Kyle Centre at 125 Kyle St. from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Veterans salute during a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2017. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Richmond

There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony at Richmond City Hall, 6911 No. 3 Road. A parade will get underway at 10:20 a.m., heading toward the cenotaph, which is located on the east side of city hall. Official ceremonies at the City Hall cenotaph will begin at 10:40 a.m., which will be followed by a wreath-laying. When the service ends, the public is invited to a Remembrance Day reception in the City Hall Galleria. Reception guests will also be treated to music by the Richmond Peace Children's Choir.

Surrey

Surrey is hosting several events.

There will be a service and procession at Veterans Square at 17710 56A Ave. at 10 a.m.

The Museum of Surrey will put on a family event titled, Surrey Remembers, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 17710 56A Ave.

There will be a procession at the Newton Seniors Centre Park (13775 70 Ave.) put on by the Girl Guides of Canada, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Crescent Branch 240, will be holding at a service at 10:30 a.m. at 2643 128 St.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Whalley Branch 229, will be holding at service at 10:25 a.m. at 13525 106 Ave.

And the Port Kells Community Association will be holding a service at 18918 88 Ave. beginning at 10 a.m.

West Vancouver

The West Vancouver service will run from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Arch in Memorial Park — Marine Drive between 19th Street and 20th Street. The parade starts at 10:45 a.m., with the service starting at 10:55 a.m. The Royal Canadian Legion West Vancouver Branch 60 will be running the event.

White Rock

The ceremony in White Rock will be at 10:15 a.m. at the White Rock City Hall Cenotaph. City hall is located at 15322 Buena Vista Ave. The ceremony will begin with a parade from Johnstone Road and Roper Avenue, with the service being held at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are open for all to attend but many require advance planning due to parking restrictions. (CBC)

Kamloops

There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony in Kamloops at 10:30 a.m. in Riverside Park.

Prince George

Organized by the Prince George Royal Legion, there will be a ceremony held at the Civic Centre behind city hall at 808 Canada Games Way. Attendees are asked to arrive at 9 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 10:45 a.m. and running until 11:45 a.m.

Victoria

The Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a ceremony at the legislative building near the inner harbour, beginning at 11 a.m.

Nelson

There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Nelson City Hall Cenotaph beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Kelowna

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 will be holding at a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a parade from Bernard Avenue to Abbott Street, and then to the cenotaph in City Park for the ceremony.

Nanaimo

There will be a parade and ceremony at the Dallas Square Park cenotaph in downtown Nanaimo at 11 a.m. There will be receptions at the Royal Canadian Legion halls in Harewood, Nanaimo and Lantzville afterwards.

With files from Darya Zargar