Crowds gather for Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver

Thousands are coming together at cenotaphs and monuments across B.C. this morning for ceremonies to remember and honour those who died in the line of duty and those still serving this Remembrance Day.

In Vancouver, crowds are gathering at the Victory Square cenotaph for the city's main ceremony. It will begin with a performance by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande Choir, before the laying of the wreaths and two minutes of silence at the eleventh hour.

The Remembrance Day parade will begin once the ceremony ends.

CBC News will be streaming the ceremony live from Vancouver on Facebook, Twitter, CBC Gem or here on CBCNews.ca.

Community members are also invited to honour Chinese-Canadian military veterans and Chinese Canadian pioneers at Chinatown's annual ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Indigenous veterans held a ceremony and laid a wreath at Victory Square on Friday.

Dozens of other ceremonies are also scheduled across the province.

B.C. Premier John Horgan issued a statement early Monday.

"On Remembrance Day, we reflect on the horrors of war, loved ones lost and the sacrifice of those who returned to us with injuries, both visible and invisible," the premier wrote.

"For generations, Canadians have bravely risked their lives to protect ours. We must never forget their sacrifice. We must stand united against hate, violence and intolerance. And we must work together to build a more peaceful world."

This year's Remembrance Day ceremony follows a major ceremony in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when thousands of Canadian stormed the beaches of Normandy with their British and American allies to fight Nazi Germany.

Monday also marks exactly 101 years since the end of the First World War.