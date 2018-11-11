Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver honours those who've served

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Remembrance Day ceremonies across B.C. fell silent as attendees honoured those who served.

Vancouver's Remembrance Day ceremony and parade start at 10 a.m. at the cenotaph in Victory Square, at West Hastings Street and Cambie Street.

The program will begin with a performance by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande.

The ceremony will be streamed at cbc.ca/bc and on CBC Vancouver's Facebook page.

There are also ceremonies at the Memorial South Park Cenotaph, the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, the Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park, Grandview Park, and the Chinatown Memorial.