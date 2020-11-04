Remembrance Day ceremonies to be streamed online as cities ask people to stay home

People are being asked to commemorate Remembrance Day at home on Nov. 11 as COVID-19 cases across the province continue to rise.

The city of Vancouver will host a modified version of the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square, which will be live-streamed.

The square will be closed to the public, and there will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony at the site.

A limited number of official wreaths will be placed, and members of the public are being told not to gather after the ceremony to place their poppy on the cenotaph.

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square honours Canada's veterans, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The service is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a volunteer group established by the city in 1946.

The city of Surrey will also live stream its Remembrance day event on Facebook. The Cloverdale cenotaph will be closed to the public.

A woman claps as Royal Canadian Navy members walk along Government Street during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Victoria in 2016. (/Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Victoria viewing

Vancouver Island residents are also being encouraged to stay home on Nov. 11 and watch a special, slightly subdued, ceremony from the provincial capital that will be broadcast on Victoria's CHEK TV.

Angus Stanfield, chairman of the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee Poppy Fund, told CBC's All Points West he feels strongly that a ceremony take place to honour those who served the country but that it be done without the usual crowd of onlookers.

In past years, the event has been attended by up to 10,000 people.

This year, the ceremony will be held as usual at the cenotaph in Victoria's inner harbour where only a handful of dignitaries will lay wreaths and and observe two minutes of silence.

"People don't have to feel left out, they can still be part of it but do it in the safety of your own home for the sake of everybody," said Stanfield.

He also encouraged people to wear a poppy to show their support and to check out the Royal Canadian Legion's digital poppy campaign where people can honour veterans by dedicating a virtual poppy in memory of their name.