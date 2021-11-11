Remembrance Day 2021: Where to watch ceremonies in British Columbia

Remembrance Day will be marked across British Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 11 with events largely virtual once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of events throughout the province in bigger municipalities, with some smaller municipalities also holding similar events.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, most municipalities are holding invite-only events. Only those open to the public will be listed here. All times are in PT.

A handler holds a bird of prey during a ceremony on the National Indigenous Veterans Day at Victory Square in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford and Abbotsford Legion's virtual event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, with the city encouraging residents to stay at home and place a poppy on their windows.

Residents can view the live stream here .

Esquimalt (in-person, outdoors)

Esquimalt, in the Greater Victoria region, is one of the few municipalities to host an in-person event for Remembrance Day. Social distancing measures will be in place and the event will be outdoors.

Residents can join a parade starting at 10 a.m. from Tudor House on Admirals St. to the Esquimalt Cenotaph in Memorial Park.

Langley

The Township of Langley is hosting three virtual ceremonies:

Aldergrove: There will be a livestreamed event from the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph on the Legion's Facebook page starting at 10:50 a.m.

Fort Langley: From the Fort Langley cenotaph, the Fort Langley Remembrance Day Committee will host a live stream on their website starting at 10:15 a.m.

Murrayville: A live stream from the Murrayville Cenotaph will start at 10:30 a.m. on the Murrayville Remembrance YouTube page .

Nanaimo

Local Royal Canadian Legion branches will livestream an event from Dallas Square Cenotaph in Nanaimo starting at 10:30 a.m. The public can view the event on YouTube .

The Royal Canadian Legion is encouraging British Columbians to "Remember In Place" this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by staying at home and buying a poppy to support their donation efforts. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC)

New Westminster

The City of New Westminster will be livestreaming their Remembrance Day event starting at 10:30 a.m. The event will be broadcast on the city's YouTube page .

North Vancouver and North Shore municipalities

The North Shore Veterans' Council will be hosting a live stream of their private ceremony starting at 10:20 a.m. It will be broadcast on their YouTube page .

Richmond

Veterans in Richmond will be hosting a private Remembrance Day ceremony, which will be broadcast live on the city's website. The live stream begins at 10:30 a.m. and can be found here .

‘Canadian Liberator’ tulips planted in honour of the Canadian citizens who contributed to the liberation of Europe in 1945 bloom at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Surrey

A small group from the Cloverdale Legion will be commemorating Remembrance Day in Surrey this year, and the event will be streamed live with no public attendance.

The broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be live on both the Heritage Surrey Facebook page and the city's own Facebook page .

Vancouver (some events in-person)

Multiple Remembrance Day events are being held in Vancouver, with some of them allowing public attendance.

The city's main ceremony at Victory Square Park will be virtual once again this year. A few veterans and public figures will lay wreaths at the ceremony.

It will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 10:30 a.m.

The University of British Columbia's 71st commemoration of Remembrance Day will be in-person at the school's War Memorial Gymnasium at 6081 University Blvd. It will include musical performances by the school's music department, starting at 10 a.m.

Vancouver's Chinese-Canadian community will also be hosting an in-person event outdoors at the Chinatown Memorial Square, at the intersection of Columbia Street and Keefer Street, beginning at 12 p.m.

Veteran Allen Derouin of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry bows in front of the cenotaph during the National Indigenous Veterans Day at Victory Square in Vancouver. The Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday will also invite veterans and dignitaries to lay wreaths. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Victoria (in-person, outdoors)

The province's official Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at the provincial cenotaph at the intersection of Belleville St. and Government St. starting at 10:30 a.m.

White Rock (in-person, outdoors)

The City of White Rock is another municipality to re-introduce public attendance at Remembrance Day this year, with an in-person ceremony at White Rock City Hall starting at 10:45 a.m.