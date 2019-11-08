Remembrance Day 2019: Where ceremonies are being held in B.C.

Across the province, people will gather on Nov. 11 to pay their respects at Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Here's a list of some of the events happening in B.C.'s bigger municipalities (all times PT). Similar services will be held in smaller communities across the province.

Abbotsford

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at Thunderbird Memorial Square. The ceremony will include a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. and a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Chilliwack

Chilliwack will host several ceremonies:

At 10 a.m. at the cenotaph in downtown Chilliwack, by the Chilliwack Museum on Main Street.

At 10 a.m. at the Vedder Crossing Cenotaph.

At the Coqualeetza Longhouse at 10 a.m., in honour of Sto:lo Nation warriors.

Delta

A ceremony will be held at North Delta Social Heart Plaza beginning at 10:40 a.m., followed by a reception.

The Ladner Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day event at Memorial Park. A parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. from the legion the Memorial Park Cenotaph. A ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Kamloops

A ceremony and parade will begin at Riverside Park at 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna

Downtown, a parade to the City Park Cenotaph will begin at 10:30 a.m., leading up to a ceremony around 10:45 to 11 a.m. After the ceremony, parade attendees will continue to march to Stuart Park.

Another ceremony and parade will take place at Rutland Lions Park beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The poppy became a symbol of remembrance following the First World War. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Langley

A ceremony will be held at Douglas Park in Langley, set to start at 10:45 a.m. A parade will arrive at the event start time, followed by the ceremony at 10:55 a.m. Community members can order wreaths in person or over the phone which will be picked up by the city and delivered to the ceremony site.

The Township of Langley will hold three ceremonies across the community.

Aldergrove: A parade to the Aldergrove Legion will leave Old Yale Road at 10:45 a.m. PT. The procession will be followed by a service starting at 10:50 a.m. PT which will include a wreath laying and a flypast over the ceremony by the Fraser Blues.

Fort Langley: A procession beginning at 10:25 a.m. will march through the Fort Langley Cemetery, past the graves of fallen soldiers, to the cenotaph. Following the procession, a service will be held which will include a flypast by the Fraser Blues at 11 a.m.

Murrayville: A procession will depart from the south end of Murrayville Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. After the event, attendees can visit the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre or United Church for refreshments.

Maple Ridge

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at Memorial Peace Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. A parade will march through the downtown core to the Cenotaph. A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. followed by flags being lowered at 11:30.

Children sit quietly at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna, B.C., in 2016. (@ChristyClarkBC/Twitter)

Mission

A parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Clark Theatre, followed by a ceremony at 10:40 a.m.

Nelson

A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from the Nelson Royal Canadian Legion, leading up to a ceremony at Nelson City Hall at 11 a.m.

New Westminster

A parade will begin at 10:25 a.m., heading from Queens Avenue and Sixth Street to the Cenotaph on Royal Avenue.

North Vancouver

A service will be held on the east side of Victoria Park at 11 a.m., followed by a procession. The North Vancouver Legion will host entertainment from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and minors are invited to visit the cadet houses following the ceremony. Up to 6,000 community members are expected to attend.

Pitt Meadows

A ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Spirit Square beginning at 10:45 a.m. A reception will commence afterwards at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre. Community members who would like to include their wreath in the ceremony can drop it off at the event location from 9 to 10 a.m.

Port Coquitlam

The Port Coquitlam Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Park beginning at 11 a.m

Port Moody

A parade and ceremony will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. at the Port Moody Arts Centre. The event will be followed by entertainment at the Port Moody Legion from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prince George

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre, beginning at 9 a.m.

Richmond

A parade will start at 10:20 a.m. leading up to a ceremony and wreath laying held at the cenotaph at Richmond City Hall. After the ceremony, community members can attend a reception at the City Hall Galleria.

Surrey

The city of Surrey will host several Remembrance Day events.

An official ceremony hosted by the City of Surrey and Cemetery Services will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by a family event running until 2 p.m.

A procession hosted by the Cloverdale Royal Canadian Legion will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 10:25 a.m.

A procession hosted by the Kwantlen District of Girl Guides of Canada will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 10:45 a.m.

A procession hosted by the Crescent Royal Canadian Legion will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Roads will be closed to traffic along 128 Street from 26 Avenue to 26B Avenue, from 10 to 11 a.m.

A procession hosted by the Whalley Royal Canadian Legion will begin at 10:25 a.m., followed by a service at 10:45 a.m. During the event, the following road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Grosvenor Road from Whalley Boulevard to King George Boulevard; Bentley Road: Hilton Road to King George Boulevard; and Binnie Lane: Bentley Road to Grosvenor Road.

A procession hosted by the Port Kells Community Association will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. The following road closures will be in effect on the event day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 88 Avenue: Harvie Road to 192 Street; and Harvie Road: 188 Street to 90 Avenue.

Vancouver

The city's main Remembrance Day Ceremony takes place at Victory Square Park beginning at 10 a.m., where the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande Choir will be performing.

Community members are also invited to honour Chinese-Canadian military veterans and Chinese-Canadian pioneers at Chinatown's annual Remembrance Day Ceremony, starting at at 12:30 p.m.

A ceremony at the University of B.C. begins at 10:45 a.m. at the War Memorial Gym, including short readings, remarks from special guests and musical performances by the UBC Opera Ensemble.

Victoria

A wreath laying will be held at the City of Victoria Cenotaph beginning at 10:30 a.m., and a service will be held at Parliament Square in Victoria, beginning at 11 a.m. The service will include attendance by the St. John Ambulance Brigade, a wreath laying, and a special prayer offered by Rev. Andrew Gates.

Event organizers are asking for community members' patience and understanding as space and seating will be limited this year due to construction in the area.

West Vancouver

A ceremony will be held starting with a parade from the Legion to the West Vancouver Cenotaph, followed by an official service. Community members can attend a reception at the Legion following the ceremony, at 580 18th St.

White Rock

A ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph at White Rock City Hall, beginning with a parade from Johnston Road at Roper Avenue at 10:30 a.m. A service will begin at 11 a.m., and community members are invited to visit the White Rock Royal Canadian Legion for entertainment afterwards.