Remembrance Day ceremonies across B.C. fell silent at 11 a.m. Sunday as people honoured those who served.

In Vancouver, a ceremony was held at the Cenotaph in Victory Square, at West Hastings Street and Cambie Street.

Nick Pinton, 12, places his poppy on a wreath at the Victory Square Cenotaph. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian PRess) Royal Canadian Air Force veteran Colleen de Serres, 86. Her great-uncle is Canadian aviation pioneer Douglas McCurdy. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) Tears run down the face of Royal Canadian Air Force veteran Colleen de Serres, left, alongside Second World War veteran Howard Costain, after she placed a white rose on the Cenotaph. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) Second World War veteran Howard Costain, 98. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) Petty Officer Second Class Justin Heron, of HMCS Discovery, stands at the Victory Square Cenotaph. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Pres) South Korean veterans stand with members of the Canadian Forces. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) A bugler plays the Last Post. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) Members of the Canadian Forces and cadets stand during the ceremony. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) People place their poppies on wreaths at the Victory Square Cenotaph. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) Members of the Canadian Forces march during the ceremony. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

There were also ceremonies at the Memorial South Park Cenotaph, the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, the Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park, Grandview Park, and the Chinatown Memorial.