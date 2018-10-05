Remains of missing Lytton fisherman confirmed through DNA analysis

The family of a man who was swept away in the Fraser River this summer says his remains have finally been identified.

Duane Aleck became the subject of a large search campaign by family and friends after he went missing while fishing at his favourite spot in Lytton, B.C., on June 18.

In a statement to CBC, Aleck's family said DNA analysis has confirmed that a body found in the Fraser River near Agassiz in August is that of the 59-year-old.

A member of the the Duane Aleck search group prepares to drop a marker board into the Fraser River. (Jackie Andrew)

"Of course it's sad, but we need to bring him home," said niece Erin Aleck.

Also known as Thunderbear Cloud, the Nlhaka'pamux First Nations man was last seen wading into the river to untangle a fishing net.

The official search was called off by the RCMP on June 25, but family and friends continued to scour the river long after, believing Aleck's survival skills and deep knowledge of the area gave him a greater chance of survival.

The group even dropped floating sign boards into the water close to where Alex was fishing in an attempt to trace where currents and back eddies may have carried him.

The search group hoped the boards would help trace where currents and back eddies of the river may have taken Aleck. (Jackie Andrew)

Family members say that because of the networking they did with neighbouring First Nations during the search effort, a new group called the Nation to Nation River Search Network has been formed to aid in future searches on the river.

In a statement, Aleck is described as a well-known drummer and singer who left a legacy as an active cultural and spiritual worker for the Lytton First Nation.

"Duane was a great fisherman of our sacred waterways who had a huge heart for his family and nation."

With files from Yvette Brend

Read more from CBC British Columbia