Video of 3-pointer by student with Down syndrome goes viral

Port Moody student Reid Demelo has become a social media sensation after draining a three-point shot during a basketball tournament Friday.

And the principal of his high school says the moment is a good example of school spirit and the inclusion of others.

Demelo, a Grade 12 student at Heritage Woods Secondary has Down syndrome and volunteers as the senior boys team manager.

But he also plays a lot of basektball on his own, according to the school's principal Todd Clerkson.

As the team manager, Demelo does not play in the games.

"He's a very popular student at the school and the kids get excited," Clerkson said. "He was sitting on the bench and they were chanting for him to get in the game."

Heritage Woods hosts the Kodiak Klassic basketball tournament each year, which attracts the best high school basketball teams from around the province for pre-season games.

On Friday, Heritage Woods was playing Kitsilano Secondary at the tournament. Near the end of the game, with Heritage Woods set to win, Clerkson said Demelo put on a jersey and got on the court.

On a fast break he was passed the ball by a teammate, then sunk a three-point shot

This would warm even the Grinch’s heart. 12th grader Reid Demelo who suffers from Down Syndrome got in to the game and hit a deeeep 3 at the buzzer. We thinking Max or Super Max deal? <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BarstoolVan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BarstoolVan</a> <a href="https://t.co/mYInToAWor">pic.twitter.com/mYInToAWor</a> —@CanadaBarstool

Demelo' teammates, along with people in the crowd then chased him around the court to celebrate the basket.

Clerkson says he wasn't surprised by the reaction.

"Reid's a very big personality at our school," he said. "It doesn't surprise me at all to be honest. I knew everyone would be really excited for him. It was a great moment."

Classy Kitsilano Secondary

Clerkson said that he was impressed with his school's opponent in the game, Kitsilano Secondary, for allowing Demelo to come into the game and to shoot with no interference.

"It's just a good example of school spirit and inclusion," he said. "You've got competitors coming together but putting things aside to do something really important that's kind of bigger than the game itself."

Clerkson says he has spoken with Demelo several times since videos of the shot began popping up online. They have been shared thousands of times.

He says Demelo is loving it.

"He's super excited. He knows all about the social media attention and he loves it. He loves the associated fame."