Registered sex offender back in Vancouver police custody following sex assaults near Main and 41st

A Vancouver man who is a registered sex offender convicted six years ago of three violent sexual attacks is facing new sexual assault charges after two women allege they were groped from behind earlier this month, according to Vancouver police.

Daniel Ghoukassian, 32, has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with an Oct. 19 incident, police said.

"The response from the public has been phenomenal," said Const. Tania Visintin.

"Investigators would like to thank everyone who called the tip line to help identify the suspect in such a disturbing file," she said.

On Oct 19, a woman alleges she was approached from behind and groped, while she was walking in the area near Main Street and East 41st Avenue, police said Friday in a statement.

Police said the same thing happened to another woman Oct. 16, three days earlier, in the same area.

So far, only charges relating to the Oct. 19 incident have been laid, police said.

The other alleged sexual assault on Oct. 16, remains under investigation.

Registered sex offender

In both case, the assaults occurred during daylight hours and the victims were able to get to a place of safety and call police. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

The B.C. Crown Prosecution Service approved the charge against Ghoukassian on Saturday, Monday's statement said.

Ghoukassian was the suspect in three violent sexual attacks on a stranger in the Oakridge area in 2014, police said.

According to police, he was charged and convicted for those offences and is now a registered sexual offender.

Police said Ghoukassian will remain in custody until his next court appearance for an Oct. 24 bail hearing, with a second appearance scheduled for Oct. 27.