Surrey private school closes after 30 COVID-19 cases confirmed

Fraser Health has confirmed an outbreak at Regent Christian Academy, a private school in Surrey, B.C.

The health authority confirmed Friday that 30 positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at the school, which offers primary, middle, secondary and international school programs.

Fraser Health said in a release that the school will be closing and switching to remote learning until Dec. 18, when students go on their winter breaks.

It said a "rigorous protocol" is followed if a student or teacher is confirmed to have the disease.

Contact tracing is currently being carried out. Anyone who may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive will be contacted and advised to self-monitor and isolate.

"At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones," said Fraser Health.

"Please don't wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice."

B.C. health officials announced 723 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 28 more deaths — the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

All but two of the people who died were residents of long-term care homes.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 346 people in hospital, with 83 in intensive care. B.C. has 9,524 active cases of the virus, with 11,947 under public health monitoring.