Is $1 fair value? Vancouver council votes today on expropriating 2 DTES hotels

What is a shuttered downtown fixer-upper worth these days?

It's the very real question that's coming before Vancouver city council on Wednesday, as it votes on expropriating two Downtown Eastside buildings — the Biltmore and Regent hotels — for $1 each.

The two buildings once housed around 280 low income residents but have sat empty since the city shut them down in 2017 and 2018 due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said negotiations with the buildings' owners — the Sahota family, who have been in bylaw and legal battles with the city for many years — proved unfruitful, requiring the expropriation vote.

"Council has been working for a long time in good faith with the owners of those properties to try to get them upgraded, and that wasn't happening," said Stewart.

"Look, the Downtown Eastside is a community in crisis. And I think expropriating these hotels will help aid that crisis."

Bad faith negotiations?

But the lawyer representing the Sahota family argues it's the City of Vancouver that has been failing to work in good faith to resolve the situation.

"The owners have been stuck in limbo," said Evan Cooke.

He said the Sahotas wanted to negotiate with the city, have offered to sell the building to the city and have received offers of up to $25 million for the properties but have been unable to move because of the expropriation claim.

"There's been no attempt to negotiate with these owners on the basis of the actual market data."

Mayor Stewart declined to elaborate on why he thought the $1 figure was appropriate, saying it was determined with their legal team. The staff report on the situation includes a report from an independent appraiser, which states the $1 valuation is due to extensive renovations required to bring the buildings up to standard.

Cooke argues the offer is politically motivated.

"There have been historical frustrations within the city with the maintenance and standards at these two buildings ... which is perhaps understandable," he said.

"But it's actually not relevant to the question of the scope of the city's legal authority or whether it has the right to pay less than market value of the properties."

A man walks in front of the Balmoral Hotel on Hastings Street in the DTES in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What happens next?

Cooke says he will plead his case at council Wednesday morning and is hopeful it will be amenable to changing its offer.

"I hope that mayor and council give some sober second thought to what is being proposed, because it does set a very bad precedent ... and I don't think that the ensuing litigation will be a good thing for anybody involved," he said.

If council votes in favour, Cooke said, it would file a court challenge and injunction against the expropriation.

But Jeff Frame, a B.C. lawyer specializing in expropriation law, said it would face an uphill battle because of the broad powers cities have to expropriate property.

"There's really not much an owner can do to challenge an expropriation. People have tried before but it's almost never succeeded," he said.

However, under the Expropriation Act, the owners will have one year to bring a claim for greater compensation — and Frame believes the Sahotas will have a more successful case there.

"It just strikes me as kind of a slap in the face of an owner," he said.

"The cost of cleaning up a contaminated property ... is certainly not new and it's understandable. It's just the idea that a property could be in such bad shape in Vancouver to reduce it to zero is, I think, a pretty tough sell to almost anyone."