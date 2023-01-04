Metro Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from a year ago, real estate board says

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent, respectively, from a year ago.

Last month's sales totalled 1,295, about 20 per cent lower than they were in November and 38 per cent below the 10-year December sales average, according to the REBGV.

The figures contribute to the 28,903 sales made over 2022, 34 per cent lower than 2021's total of 43,999.

The board attributed the decreases to the market experiencing "a year of caution" fuelled by rising borrowing costs and an ongoing battle with inflation.

It says the composite benchmark price — which takes the rate of price changes into account — sits at $1,114,300. That is a three per cent decrease from December 2021 and a 1.5 per cent decrease when compared with November 2022.

Andrew Lis, the board's director of economics and data analytics, says he will be watching prices this year to see if buyers and sellers have adjusted to higher borrowing costs and will wade into the market at last.

"Closing out 2022, the data shows that the Bank of Canada's decisions to increase the policy rate ... in 2022 has translated into downward pressure on home sale activity and, to a lesser extent, home prices in Metro Vancouver," Lis said in a statement.

The REBGV is the real estate board responsible for Metro Vancouver — excluding Surrey and Langley — as well as the communities of Squamish, Whistler and the Sunshine Coast and Gulf Islands.

Their analysis of the December sales figures comes a day after the province announced a mandatory three-day cooling-off period for homebuyers.

The government said the new homebuyer protection period is designed to give purchasers more time to arrange financing or home inspections after a deal has been accepted — details that were neglected in past sizzling housing markets, it said in a statement.