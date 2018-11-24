'A brand new era': Reflecting on 30 years of CBC Daybreak morning radio

Thirty years ago, a brand new era for CBC Radio in British Columbia began with the launch of bureaus and morning programs broadcasting from studios in Prince George and Kelowna.

"For the first time, we will be a truly provincial service that will reflect the province to itself and to the rest of the country," announced Eric Moncur to listeners, as Daybreak North and Daybreak South went live for the first time.

Just a few of the faces at Daybreak South in Kelowna. Clockwise from top left: David French, Brady Strachan, Jaimie Kehler, Alya Ramadan, Marion Barschel, Bob Keating (Nelson), Christina Low, Chris Walker (Daybreak South)

It wasn't the smoothest of starts.

Daybreak North co-host Russ Knutson remembers a pair of legs sticking out from underneath a console, just before the Prince George show went to air on Nov. 24, 1988.

"It was one of the technicians from Vancouver, and there's this little plume of smoke coming up," Knutson said.

"He was literally soldering wires together by my feet to start this show."

CBC Prince George's original reporter, Kevin Brown, returned to the studio to share memories of the bureau's early days. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Similar preparations were underway as Daybreak South in Kelowna launched the same day, joining existing locations in Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

"Champagne corks are popping all over the place and mixing with the coffee this morning," said Michael McEwen, then CBC's director of radio services on the day of the launches.

Years later, Victoria and Kamloops also joined the provincewide coverage.

Listen to the introduction of the first episode of Daybreak North:

From November 24, 1988, co-hosts Russ Knutson and Alison Paine introduce listeners to a 'new era of radio on CBC in British Columbia' with the launch of CBC bureaus in Prince George and Kelowna. 1:20

Starting in a spare bedroom

A year before, CBC's unofficial Prince George bureau had launched out of a spare bedroom in a reporter's two-bedroom apartment, replete with a typewriter, tape reel and orange shag carpet.

Kevin Brown says his wife knew that when the room's door was closed, he was either on the phone with someone, producing a story or driving his compact car through B.C.'s snow-belt communities in the north.

Community organizations often called Brown, asking where they could drop off event notices. He remembers the pauses over the phone when he shared the bureau's residential address..

"The first year was a bit lonely," Brown recalled.

The original recording of Daybreak North's debut episode. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

By the summer of 1988, Brown was joined by Knutson, along with co-host Alison Paine and two other team members, Anubha Parray and Stuart Einer.

They secured an office space in the spring on Prince's George Fifth Avenue, right down the street from a fire hall.

A group shot outside the original CBC Prince George bureau on Fifth Avenue, circa 2000. In the back right is Betsy Trumpener, who is still a reporter with CBC Prince George today.

'Strange kind of start'

Cam Martin, who helped set up the bureau in Kelowna, recalled the early days.

"We ended up renting a room at the old Stetson Motel, if you can believe that," Martin said.

"There was all kinds of suspicion [when we'd say] 'Call us back at the Stetson Motel' ... It was really a strange kind of start. "

Daybreak South has been nestled on Kelowna's Lawrence Avenue since then.

The original team included Martin, Mark Forsythe, Neil Gillon, Tate Macfarlane and Heidee Parker.

"We're going to try and travel to as many communities as we can," Martin promised listeners.

The goal, he said, was to get more local people on the air and respond to stories faster.

The original host of Daybreak North, Russ Knutson, is now chair of the Yukon Human Rights Commssion. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

'Weather interspersed with elevator music'

Reflecting on those early days, Daybreak North's Russ Knutson recalls a fair share of criticism.

"I think one person wrote us a letter saying it sounded like weather interspersed with elevator music," he said.

Today, Daybreak North is produced in two locations. Members of the current team include Nicole Oud, Betsy Trumpener, Audrey McKinnon, Andrew Kurjata and Pamela McCall in Prince George and George Baker and Carolina de Ryk in Prince Rupert. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

But there was also praise, including from then Prince George Mayor John Backhouse who told listeners getting a CBC bureau marked an important day for the city.

Today, Daybreak North and South are the most-listened to radio programs in their markets.

"People were determined to make this happen," Knutson said.

"I think part of that is because they went out with this common head space and this common belief and vision for what the CBC should be in British Columbia. And here we are 30 years later and that's what it became."

Listen to Russ Knutson reflect on the early days of Daybreak:

To mark the shows 30th anniversary, one of Daybreak North's original hosts reflects on the challenges of the first episode, and the vision of bringing local programming to listeners in B.C.'s interior. 3:25

Daybreak North is also unique in having announcers working together live on-air from Prince George and Prince Rupert, over 700 kilometres away.

Carolina de Ryk, the current Prince Rupert-based host of Daybreak North, says it's the only show of its kind in Canada in uniting communities that might otherwise feel isolated from each other.

"I am so lucky to have been a part of this amazing and challenging radio experiment," she said.

Listen to the full 30th anniversary episode from Daybreak North: