Reena Virk's killer granted day parole again after suspension due to concerning behaviour

The killer of teenager Reena Virk has been allowed day parole again after a two-month long suspension due to concerning behaviour.

Kerry Marie Sim, who went by Kelly Ellard at the time of the killing, is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. She was first granted day parole in November 2017.

Her parole was contingent on her not consuming alcohol or drugs, associating with any person involved in criminal activity or substance abuse, or contacting any member of Reena Virk's family.

However, the privilege was suspended in August this year due to Sim experiencing anxiety, domestic violence and drug use, according to a parole board decision.

The suspension was cancelled on Oct. 28, with additional conditions imposed on Sim.

The new conditions include a requirement for Sim to report all sexual and non-sexual relationships, and to have no unsupervised contact with her husband. Psychiatric treatment to address anxiety and other mental health issues was also mandated.

"These conditions are reasonable and necessary in order to protect society and to facilitate your successful reintegration into society," the board said.

In 1997, 14-year-old Reena Virk was lured to a secluded spot under a Victoria-area bridge and beaten by a group of teens. For years, according to the parole board, Sim did not show any remorse for murdering Virk. (CBC)

Sentence began in 2005

Sim's expanded leave privileges under her parole allowed her to spend two nights of the week in a halfway house, and five nights at her own house.

Now 39, Sim began her life sentence in July 2005. She was a teenager at the time of the murder.

On Nov. 14, 1997, 14-year-old Reena Virk was swarmed and beaten under a bridge in Saanich, B.C., by a group of teenagers. Sim returned with an accomplice after the beating, dragged Virk to the Gorge waterway, and held her underwater until she stopped moving.

According to the parole board's initial decision in 2017, it took Sim a long time to express remorse and accept responsibility for the murder. The board says her most recent psychological risk assessment, done in 2016, "points to a moderate to high-moderate risk of future violence over the longer term."

However, in allowing her to resume day parole, the board says she now understood her mental health needs and engaged with psychologists. She also had a desire to be present for her two children, whom she had while incarcerated.

The board says the new conditions will be imposed for the duration of Sim's day parole.