Red-light cameras now running 24/7 at dozens of B.C. intersections

Red-light cameras at dozens of "high-crash" intersections in B.C. are now running at all times instead of just a few hours a day.

In the past, cameras at 140 crossings only operated for six hours at a time.

As of Tuesday, they'll be working all day every day.

The majority of the cameras are at intersections in the Lower Mainland, with the others on Vancouver Island and in cities in the Interior.

The province announced the increased operation plan last fall, and has taken a few months to update data technology to handle the new workload.

"The full activation of these cameras is overdue and an important step for safety on some of our busiest roadways," Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth wrote in a statement.

In March, the province announced red-light cameras were being upgraded at some of B.C.'s most "crash-prone" intersections to help identify vehicles speeding through intersections — and determine how fast they're going.

The number and locations of those speed-activated cameras is expected to be announced in the fall.

In B.C., 60 per cent of crashes happen at intersections, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.

Read more from CBC British Columbia