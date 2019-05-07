Red light cameras at high-risk intersections to begin ticketing speeders in B.C.

Red light cameras are no longer only watching for impatient drivers looking to shave a few seconds of their commute.

Starting this summer, the B.C. government plans to activate automated speed enforcement on the cameras at certain intersections around the province.

The B.C. NDP studied the speed and crash data from 140 intersections currently equipped with red light cameras.

Over a four year period, the data showed an average of 10,500 vehicles per year driving at least 30 km/h over the speed limit.

Out of all the equipped intersections, officials identified the top 35 most likely to benefit from the automated system.

Click into the map to see the exact locations:

In a written statement, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the measures are meant to change "the behaviours of those who cause carnage on B.C. roads."

"We have a record number of crashes happening — more than 900 a day in our province — and about 60 per cent of the crashes on our roads are at intersections," said Farnworth.

The technology is already available on the red light camera devices. Officials simply have to activate it.

Farnworth said the government and the police both plan to keep the speed threshold that triggers the cameras a secret to discourage high speeds.