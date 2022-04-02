B.C. radio host apologizes for comments about mothers 'abandoning' babies to adoption

A host at RED FM radio station in Surrey, B.C., issued an on-air apology Friday for "inappropriate and insensitive comments" he made suggesting South Asian mothers at Surrey Memorial Hospital were giving birth and "abandoning" their babies by giving them up for adoption.

"I apologize unconditionally to anyone who was hurt or offended by my words," Harjinder Thind said of his comments, which aired on Feb. 24, adding that he needs to be aware of the impact of his words on all listeners.

"Looking at the feedback that we got from this broadcast, I agree that more needs to be done in a sensitive way to tackle issues like misogyny, inequality, and gender bias."

RED FM president Kulwinder Sanghera also apologized on air and said the station plans to retain a diversity and sensitivity training consultant to better reflect the community.

The apology comes after Pitt Meadows-based artist Jag Nagra filed a complaint with the Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council, the broadcast regulator for private media organizations, over Thind's comments.

Nagra, a member of the non-profit Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective, was scheduled to talk on Thind's show that day to promote the organization's search for new board members.

While waiting to go on air on the Feb. 24 broadcast, Nagra heard Thind claim there was "breaking news" that numerous South Asian mothers at Surrey Memorial Hospital were giving birth and "abandoning" their babies by giving them up for adoption.

Harjinder Thind, left, is seen with RedFM program director Pooja Sekhon at the station's food drive in December 2019. (RedFM/Facebook)

Thind claimed there were "continuous reports" of South Asian babies being delivered and their mothers leaving "after a few hours." He asked nurses or doctors to contact the station, with promises of keeping their identities confidential.

"I did not intend to obtain the names of any patients, nor would I have identified any patients on the air," Thind said Friday, adding that he believed in the importance of patient confidentiality.

Nagra said Friday that the apology "a good first step," but words need to be followed by action.

"It could be an empty apology," she said. "What I want to see is concrete steps being taken."

Nagra said the issue goes beyond comments of one radio host.

"I think it's beyond just one host saying misogynistic things on air," she said. "I think it's sort of the culture that has been created at various radio stations or media. So, I would love to see changes happening at the radio station."

Prior to Friday's apology, a coalition of community groups, including the India Mahila Association and Surrey Women's Centre, called on RED FM to conduct education and awareness training in consultation with women's groups, as well as dedicate air time to women's group on topics such as reproductive rights and supports for young mothers.