Red Dress Day 2022 — commemorating murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in B.C. — in pictures
People across B.C. marched and called for more action on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on Thursday, the national day of awareness, also known as Red Dress Day.
Communities across the province marched and remembered
Red Dress Day started on May 5, 2010, as an offshoot of a project by Métis artist Jaimie Black, with the red dresses meant to draw attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada and United States.
The National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has been marked with marches and processions every year, with communities throughout Canada asking governments and authorities to take more action — especially after a 2019 inquiry called for sweeping changes at all levels of society to address the endemic violence threatening them.
Here are how communities across B.C. marked the occasion in 2022: