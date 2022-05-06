Red Dress Day 2022 — commemorating murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in B.C. — in pictures

People across B.C. marched and called for more action on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on Thursday, the national day of awareness, also known as Red Dress Day.

Red Dress Day started on May 5, 2010, as an offshoot of a project by Métis artist Jaimie Black, with the red dresses meant to draw attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada and United States.

The National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has been marked with marches and processions every year, with communities throughout Canada asking governments and authorities to take more action — especially after a 2019 inquiry called for sweeping changes at all levels of society to address the endemic violence threatening them.

Here are how communities across B.C. marked the occasion in 2022:

Dozens of people braved the pouring rain to come to Vancouver city hall. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Kniaka is pictured during the Vancouver march for Red Dress Day. Her jacket says 'No more stolen sisters.' (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A Red Dress Day march to the Songhees Reserve near Victoria. The march was organized by the Songhees First Nation. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Karryn and Hector Hall are pictured at the Red Dress Day march organized by the Songhees First Nation near Victoria. The red handprint over Karryn's mouth is symbolic of the silenced voices of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Community members beat drums at a Red Dress Day event in Prince George, B.C., organized by Carrier Sekani Family Services. (Carrier Sekani Family Services)

At the Red Dress Day event in Prince George, B.C., Carrier Sekani Family Services announced that two pillars will be raised to commemorate the lives lost along Highway 16, known locally as the 'Highway of Tears.' (Carrier Sekani Family Services)

People at the Vancouver event performed traditional ceremonies to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Ben Nelms/CBC)