Recreational cannabis is now legal in Canada — these are the rules in B.C.
Recreational pot is now legal across the country — but the rules are slightly different in every province. Here's what you need to know about the regulations in B.C.
British Columbians aged 19 and older can legally purchase non-medical cannabis online from www.bccannabisstores.com.
The Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) has entered into a contract with Canada Post to deliver online cannabis orders to customers.
Canada Post will undertake age-verification checks if a customer appears to be under the age of 25 years.
If age verification fails, the product will be returned to the LDB and full purchase price and associated taxes will be refunded.
Customers will pay a $10 shipping fee when ordering from the B.C. Cannabis Store's online store. Online orders will be shipped from the LDB's distribution centre within 48 business hours of the order being placed.
How much will it cost?
Here are some of the prices you can expect to pay for different legal pot items:
- For dried flower, prices range from $6.99/gram to $13.99/gram
- Oils will be sold in 15, 20 and 30 millilitre bottles, with prices ranging from $20.99 to $139.99 (for a multipack)
- Capsules will be available in packages of 30 for $34.99
- Pre-rolls range from $4.20 to $54.99 depending on half-gram, full-gram or multi-pack option
The first BC Cannabis Store is set to open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Kamloops.
The store, which is located in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre, will have 24 cannabis consultants and will feature about 85 dried-flower strains of cannabis plus a selection of oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada.
More stores coming
According to a statement from the province, additional licensed cannabis retail stores will open in the next few months, as retailers go through the regulatory and permit process.
Private and public retailers will be allowed to sell dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules and seeds that comply with federal requirements.
These stores may also sell cannabis accessories like rolling papers, pipes and bongs.
Where can I smoke?
Smoking pot will be banned everywhere that cigarette smoking is, as well as in vehicles, and places where children commonly gather, including school properties, playgrounds, sports fields and skate parks.
Explore how cannabis is being regulated across Canada here:
