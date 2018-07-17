Recovered addict champions proposed Chilliwack youth treatment centre

Brody Van Velze had his first drink at 14 and took his first party drugs at 16.

By 18, he was in a detox centre.

Now, the 19-year-old is drug-free and speaking out in support of a proposed youth treatment facility in Chilliwack.

"It [drugs] is a huge problem out here," said Van Velze to On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

In April, Fraser Health announced it will open a 20-bed treatment facility for youth 13-18 who are struggling with addiction. It will be the first centre of its kind in the region where, previously, people in the Fraser Valley would've had to travel to New Westminster.

The yet-to-be-built centre is the first of its kind in the Fraser Valley. (City of Chilliwack)

Getting help at a younger age

Van Velze, a resident of Chilliwack, went through the program in New Westminster, B.C.

He says that a treatment centre in Chilliwack would've meant that he could've received help faster.

"I wish they would've figured this out a little sooner. I think with this whole fentanyl crisis ... people are suddenly starting to open their eyes a little bit and realizing that this is actually a big problem," said Van Velze.

"And you can't just fix it ... you need to progressively fix it."

Still, Van Velze considers himself lucky for having been able to deal with his addiction at a younger age.

He spoke with adults in the recovery program in New Westminster who told him "if they would've got it when they were my age, they'd be so much happier."

"Some people battle with this for 25 plus years. They're not able to address the problem till their life's already half over or close to the end," said Van Velze.

Along with the treatment centre, Van Velze would like to see counsellors visit different high schools to raise awareness that there is somewhere nearby where they can get support if needed.

"If this treatment centre can help just one person stay clean, then this will have been worth it," said Van Velze.

Chilliwack is holding a public hearing on the rezoning of the property July 17, 2018, at 7 PM.

