Recount results confirm Mary-Ann Booth as mayor-elect of West Vancouver

The recount of the West Vancouver election results are in: Mary-Ann Booth is still the mayor-elect.

On Oct. 20, Mary-Ann Booth beat second-place candidate Mark Sager with only 21 votes separating the two candidates.

With Booth's tally of 4,394 votes, the difference was less than one per cent.

After the recount, the 21-vote margin remained, although the total number of votes were different.

Booth was at the recount all day until the final results were tallied and the judge declared her the winner.

"It was time-consuming," Booth said. "[But] now I can say without a doubt — because I actually spent the whole day looking at ballots and counting machines — without a doubt, I did win the election. That makes me feel good."

A provincial court judge ordered the recount on Wednesday after outgoing mayor Michael Smith — who signed Sager's nomination papers — contested the results, along with council candidate Jim Finkbeiner.