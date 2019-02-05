Record-breaking cold freezes B.C.

Frigid conditions are relaxing their grip on B.C. — for now — as extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings have been lifted for all but the eastern edge of the province, inland sections of the North Coast and the Fraser Valley.

But temperatures are still well below seasonal averages for most areas, with the weather office warning of wind chill values near -20C for parts of northwestern B.C. and the Fraser Valley.

CBC Radio One's Daybreak North put the call out to listeners to submit photos of the deep freeze.

This is what British Columbians are looking at:

Ice building up along the Skeena River, the second-longest river in B.C., located inland from the province's North Coast. (Jeanine Philippe )

What –40C looks like Dawson Creek, B.C. (Cheryl Shuman)

White Rock, south of Vancouver, shattered a 90-year-old record as the mercury dipped to –7.5 C.

Light reflecting on tiny ice crystals in the air creates an unusual view of downtown Prince George in northern B.C. (Torie Beram)

Vancouverites woke up to their coldest morning of the year on Tuesday, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, with temperatures at YVR airport down to –8C and a wind chill of –14C.

For some British Columbians, Tuesday's-8C is barely a chill. But for Vancouverites, it was the coldest morning yet and follows the city's first snowfall this winter over the weekend. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

Environment Canada says wind chill values of –35 C remain over the Rockies and much of eastern B.C., and while conditions may warm slightly Tuesday afternoon, the deep freeze will redevelop overnight and into Wednesday.