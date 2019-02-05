Record-breaking cold freezes B.C.
Weather warnings have been lifted in parts of province — for now
Frigid conditions are relaxing their grip on B.C. — for now — as extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings have been lifted for all but the eastern edge of the province, inland sections of the North Coast and the Fraser Valley.
But temperatures are still well below seasonal averages for most areas, with the weather office warning of wind chill values near -20C for parts of northwestern B.C. and the Fraser Valley.
White Rock, south of Vancouver, shattered a 90-year-old record as the mercury dipped to –7.5 C.
Vancouverites woke up to their coldest morning of the year on Tuesday, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, with temperatures at YVR airport down to –8C and a wind chill of –14C.
Environment Canada says wind chill values of –35 C remain over the Rockies and much of eastern B.C., and while conditions may warm slightly Tuesday afternoon, the deep freeze will redevelop overnight and into Wednesday.
