Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

A father and son carving team unveiled their 13-metre reconciliation pole Friday outside the Vancouver School District's Education Centre to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

James Harry says it was empowering to design the pole with his dad, Xwalacktun.

The poles are carved from 300-year-old and 500-year-old cedar trees. (Chad Hipolito / Canadian Press)

He says the woven pattern carved into the cedar represents the strengthening of connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

The event at Broadway and Fir Street in Vancouver was one of many held across Canada, including a sunrise ceremony in Toronto, another pole unveiling in Whitehorse and the renaming of a street in Montreal.

Vancouver Granville MP Jody Wilson-Raybould attended the Vancouver event where young students sang and drummed and local First Nations members performed ceremonies.

Former Liberal Party of Canada MP Jody Wilson-Raybould attended the ceremony. (Chad Hipolito / Canadian Press)

The school district says the reconciliation pole and two smaller welcome figures, one male and one female, are carved out of centuries-old cedar logs and represent a national first for an educational institution. The artists represent local First Nations: the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh.