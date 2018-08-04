Local chef's Dropping Mad Beets for Torafuku's 3rd anniversary

In honour of its third anniversary, Vancouver pan-Asian restaurant Torafuku is celebrating with a new menu and by sharing the recipe for one of its dishes, Dropping Mad Beets.

Executive chef Clement Chan, who was born and trained in Vancouver, bases his menu off flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisine.

"The focus on this menu is a lot of local, organic ingredients using local farms, organic protein, and being sustainable, but still staying true to ourselves with a little Asian flair," Chan told North by Northwest guest host Margaret Gallagher.

Chan says the cheekily named Dropping Mad Beets features yellow or red beets, which are in season.

Dropping Mad Beets

Ingredients:

250 ml tamari

​250 ml rice vinegar

3/4 cup sugar

500 ml vegetable stock

25 g ginger (peeled and smashed)

1 cup shiitake mushrooms quartered or halved (stem removed)

2 whole beets (red or yellow)

1 bunch kale

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp burrata or buffalo mozzarella

Directions:

Make the pickling liquid by combining the tamari, vinegar, sugar, vegetable stock and ginger. Simmer shiitakes in half the pickling liquid for 30 minutes. Roast beets in oven at 175 C for 45 minutes. Cool at room temperature until cool enough to handle, then remove skin and cut into eight pieces or wedges. Soak beets in the rest of the pickling liquid for at least four hours. Sauté mushrooms and beets in olive oil until warm, then add garlic. When garlic is fragrant, add kale and sweat. Season with salt and black pepper to finish. Remove all vegetables from pan and place in a bowl. Add cheese to top it off.

With files from Margaret Gallagher

