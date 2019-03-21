Organic Matters brand teas recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for teas made by the brand Organic Matters.

The agency says loose-leaf tea products may be unsafe due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products include Organic Tulsi Tea Blend (Holy Basil) and Organic OM Tea Blend. They are sold in British Columbia and possibly in other parts of the country.

Health effects

Consumers who have already purchased these products are advised to throw them in the garbage or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

People who believe they became sick from consuming a recalled product are advised to call a doctor.

The food inspection agency says there have been no reports of illness linked to the products.