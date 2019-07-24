Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh resigns from NPA but will stay on as an independent

Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh has announced she's resigning from the Non-Partisan Association but says she will remain on council as an independent.

In a written statement Friday evening, Bligh said she quit the party due to the anti-SOGI views of some of the newly elected executive on the NPA board.

"There is no debate when it comes to inclusion," wrote Bligh, who is openly queer.

SOGI 123, which stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, is a provincial educational program that promotes LGBT inclusivity in public schools.

The directive includes giving students the right to self-identify using their choice of preferred pronoun and allowing students to use washrooms and change rooms that match their gender identity.

Bligh said she joined the NPA, which held five of the 10 council seats before her exit, because she believes in non-partisan local government that is socially progressive and fiscally responsible.

"The NPA Party has historically represented these values and stood for inclusion," she wrote.

"My fellow members of the NPA Caucus and our supporters are aligned with our values that we share when it comes to inclusion and we support SOGI and the LGBTQ2+ community."

The executives on the NPA's board of directors include president David Mawhinney and treasurer Phyllis Tang.

Both were endorsed by the socially conservative Let's Vote Association, which has been linked to anti-SOGI efforts, as first reported in The Georgia Straight.

Bligh joins Mayor Kennedy Stewart as the only other independent on council.

More details to come.