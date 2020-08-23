Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills say starting Saturday, Aug. 29, masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all their locations across Canada, according to posts to customers on social media.

A Vancouver Superstore location says there will be exemptions to the policy for children and people unable to wear masks due to medical reasons.

The reactions online to the posts were mixed, but the two companies say they're doing it to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Loblaws, which owns the companies, previously said it has physical distancing and disinfection policies in place at its stores.

The new mask policy will align them with other grocery chains like Walmart and sister brand, T & T, who already require their customers to wear masks.

"We believe wearing a face mask or face covering is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said T & T CEO Tina Lee in the statement.

Real Canadian Superstore has 28 locations around B.C., while No Frills has 23.

There's no word on whether the policy will soon extend to other Loblaws companies like Shoppers Drug Mart, which requires masks in Alberta and Ontario where companies have been mandated to do so by local health authorities.

Since April, workers at three Real Canadian Superstores and one No Frills in the Lower Mainland have tested positive for COVID-19.