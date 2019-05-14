Surrey RCMP have issued a scam alert warning people against booking cheap flights between Vancouver and India over the social networking platform WhatsApp after two people reported having their personal data and credit card information stolen.

Police say the scam starts with advertising carried by Pujabi TV and newspapers purporting to sell discount airline tickets and directing customers to WhatsAapp for the purchase.

The tickets are charged to the credit card provided by the customer, but almost immediately cancelled and refunded to an unknown third party. The credit card is then maxed out with illegal purchases by the criminal.

"This is a new trend of note and we are bringing the details to light so that the public are aware of the scam and can take steps to protect themselves," says Cpl. Dan Klassen of Surrey RCMP.

Investigators are trying to determine if the scammers are local or located offshore.

They are reminding people:

Never provide personal or credit card details via mobile applications to an unknown third party.

Always book airline tickets through a secure booking website or a licensed travel agent.

Regularly check your credit card statement for potentially fraudulent charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.