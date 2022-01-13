RCMP release video showing Penticton homicide victim with 3 men days before his death
Men now considered witnesses; body of Clayton Dyer, 21, was found 3 days after Oct. 10 surveillance video
A video showing a young homicide victim just days before his body was found dumped by the side of a road in B.C.'s Interior last October has been released in the hope that someone can identify the three men seen walking with him.
The 14 second-long surveillance video, released by B.C. RCMP's major crime unit on Thursday, shows Clayton Robert Dyer, 21, leading three men through a residential building lobby around 4:30 a.m. PT on Oct. 10, until all four enter an elevator.
The three men are considered potential witnesses, according to RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.
"They may have information that relates to Clayton's death, but until we can identify them and speak with them, it won't be clear what that information is," she said in an email Thursday.
WATCH | The surveillance video taken Oct. 10:
Dyer's body was discovered on Oct. 13, at the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton, B.C.
RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service determined his death was the result of homicide and the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section took over the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who might know the men in the video, to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.