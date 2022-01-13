A video showing a young homicide victim just days before his body was found dumped by the side of a road in B.C.'s Interior last October has been released in the hope that someone can identify the three men seen walking with him.

The 14 second-long surveillance video, released by B.C. RCMP's major crime unit on Thursday, shows Clayton Robert Dyer, 21, leading three men through a residential building lobby around 4:30 a.m. PT on Oct. 10, until all four enter an elevator.

The three men are considered potential witnesses, according to RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

"They may have information that relates to Clayton's death, but until we can identify them and speak with them, it won't be clear what that information is," she said in an email Thursday.

WATCH | The surveillance video taken Oct. 10:

Dyer's body was discovered on Oct. 13, at the side of Green Mountain Road, around five kilometres west of Penticton, B.C.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service determined his death was the result of homicide and the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section took over the investigation.

One of the three men in the video is described as white, about six feet, three inches tall, in his 40s with a muscular build, a full beard and a full leg tattoo on his left leg. He was wearing a black baseball hat, beige and black plaid shirt, black hoodie, and white ankle socks with black slide sandals. (RCMP)

The second man is described as white, about six feet tall, 20-30 years old, clean shaven, wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, blue and grey hooded jacket and black camouflage pants. (RCMP)

The third man is described as white, just under six feet tall, 20-30 years old, clean shaven, wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie with black pants and black shoes. (RCMP)

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who might know the men in the video, to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.