RCMP release sketch of suspect in UBC attack

Police are still seeking witnesses to the assault that happened at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing last Thursday.

Male suspect last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans, white shoes

CBC News ·
Police said the suspect, pictured above, fled the scene and has not been found. (University RCMP)

RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in an attack on the University of British Columbia campus last week.

Police are still seeking witnesses after a woman was seriously injured March 7. Officers say she was trying to break up what appeared to be a domestic dispute in the basement of the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing.

They said the woman suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.  

Police said they were not able to find the pair involved in the fight, but two people — a man and woman — were seen running from the area separately. 

Police are looking for the man, whom they described as:

  • Asian
  • 6 feet tall
  • Mid-20s
  • Dark eyes and hair
  • Square face
  • Deep voice with a slight accent 

The man may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck. 

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes. 

Campus security enter the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing after a woman who tried to break up a fight there was injured last Thursday. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 604-224-1322.

