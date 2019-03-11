RCMP release sketch of suspect in UBC attack

RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in an attack on the University of British Columbia campus last week.

Police are still seeking witnesses after a woman was seriously injured March 7. Officers say she was trying to break up what appeared to be a domestic dispute in the basement of the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing.

They said the woman suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were not able to find the pair involved in the fight, but two people — a man and woman — were seen running from the area separately.

Police are looking for the man, whom they described as:

Asian

6 feet tall

Mid-20s

Dark eyes and hair

Square face

Deep voice with a slight accent

The man may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Campus security enter the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing after a woman who tried to break up a fight there was injured last Thursday. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 604-224-1322.