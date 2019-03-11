RCMP release sketch of suspect in UBC attack
Male suspect last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans, white shoes
RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in an attack on the University of British Columbia campus last week.
Police are still seeking witnesses after a woman was seriously injured March 7. Officers say she was trying to break up what appeared to be a domestic dispute in the basement of the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing.
They said the woman suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Police said they were not able to find the pair involved in the fight, but two people — a man and woman — were seen running from the area separately.
Police are looking for the man, whom they described as:
- Asian
- 6 feet tall
- Mid-20s
- Dark eyes and hair
- Square face
- Deep voice with a slight accent
The man may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck.
He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 604-224-1322.