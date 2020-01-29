RCMP to update police efforts on Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute

The B.C. RCMP has announced it will be providing a statement Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address its policing efforts over a dispute involving the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

Last-ditch talks between the British Columbia government and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to an ongoing standoff over the natural gas pipeline, broke down Tuesday evening.

The talks unfolded against the backdrop of looming RCMP enforcement of an injunction issued by a B.C. court at the end of December.

The injunction prohibits ongoing physical obstructions along a snowy forest road in the heart of Wet'suwet'en territory that were put up to stop workers from accessing the pipeline construction site.

The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say their protest is and will remain peaceful.