RCMP to update police efforts on Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute
Watch Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, the commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP, here live at 3 p.m.
The B.C. RCMP has announced it will be providing a statement Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address its policing efforts over a dispute involving the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.
Last-ditch talks between the British Columbia government and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to an ongoing standoff over the natural gas pipeline, broke down Tuesday evening.
The talks unfolded against the backdrop of looming RCMP enforcement of an injunction issued by a B.C. court at the end of December.
The injunction prohibits ongoing physical obstructions along a snowy forest road in the heart of Wet'suwet'en territory that were put up to stop workers from accessing the pipeline construction site.
The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say their protest is and will remain peaceful.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.