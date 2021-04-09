B.C. teacher charged with exploiting female youth

A B.C. teacher has been charged with child exploitation, allegedly involving a female youth in the Cariboo region.

RCMP in 100 Mile House arrested 33-year-old Vincent Collins of 100 Mile Ranch while he was on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on Thursday morning, police said in a statement.

"Immediately upon learning of the allegations on the evening of April 7, officers commenced a fast moving investigation, which resulted in the arrest early yesterday [Thursday] morning," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

The RCMP said it released the information about Collins and his arrest in an effort to identify anyone with additional information and in the interest of public safety.

Collins remains in custody.

With files from CBC